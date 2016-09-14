CRIME PREVENTION LIP-SERVICE IN SD

Sir,



I can’t recall the dates really but what I recall is that it was the week when the heads of department were marching to deliver a petition in Mbabane. Thanks to a ‘top brass’ police officer whom I called to voice my frustration on the manner the Siphofaneni Police Station treated very crucial information, which they treated like a fairy tale.



A certain boy approached me and told me of boys who wanted to shoot me to death and flee the area, Othandweni. Both the boys happen to be my neighbours.



I asked the whistleblower if he knew why they wanted to shoot me and he replied to the negative.

But he said he suspected that one of the boys wanted a way to be imprisoned because he felt neglected by his family after his mother allegedly chased him from home. Then why kill me? I couldn’t get clarity.



On the very same night, the plan was to break into a neighbour’s home and steal live rounds of ammunition and proceed to another home to steal a gun and come to me and accomplish mission.

On that night I dialled 999 to report all this. I was connected to the Siphofaneni Police Station where I was told that officers would come to me when transport was available.

How on earth can such a big police station have one van? At exactly 2am a police vehicle came to my home where I narrated the story to the officers who is turn told me to go to the station and see CID officers because it was a complex issue. Because I had a trip on that day, I told the officers I would not be able to have time to do that. They took my cellphone number and said the CID officers would call me. I never got the call and I phoned the ‘top brass’ officer and immediately officers were at my house. Again the other officers told me that officers from CID would come to me.



A week later I heard a knock on my bedroom window and my mum told me there were officers outside who wanted to see me.

They introduced themselves and told me they were acting on information that I knew something about a burglary that had happened next door.

I laughed and asked them why did they wait for the burglary to take place because I reported it before it happened.

To my surprise the officers said they thought I was joking. How I wish the police service could recruit me so I could see what prevents them from serving the community on time. I have reported many incidents but have seen no results.



Sibomiso Chapman

SIPHOFANENI