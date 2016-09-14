TECHNOLOGY TAKING OVER THE TEACHING PROFESSION



Sir,



Back in the days we had professional teachers to train us, guide us, take the position of being mothers to the pupils, not just for certain hours but every time.



With the technology in this current century, it got me thinking that sooner or later, the teaching profession might not be considered as a useful career, although it is very useful.



I say this because technology has taken its place. We now have laptops, smartphones and countless gadgets which are used by pupils in primary and high schools, including universities and colleges. These gadgets are so advanced that we get everything we need in any given time or place. Pupils are never satisfied with the information given by a teacher, especially extroverts. They always want to Google the information and challenge the teacher.



Libraries are rarely used too, we now have what is called Wi-Fi, where we connect to the internet even at home and get all the information we need, which is very amazing. Teachers can now conduct classes while they are not even in the classroom, which saves time for everyone even though introverts may find it very hard. One thing one has to bear in mind is that we cannot blame technology; it is because of the changing times.

One article I read recently by Jesse Li on Prezi about robots really states the fact, which I am sure we will be having them in schools by 2022. She says robots don’t require a pay cheque like teachers do, which is something that would save money for governments or private institutions. They never report sick, they are not distracted by anything, unlike humans who might be distracted by phones and colleagues moving along the corridors.



It is very true that we must move along with the times in terms of technology, as it makes our lives easier. We are where we are today because of technology, if it were not for it, we would still be stuck in the 1900s. There wouldn’t be life at all without technology, no one would be striving for a better life and I guess there would be no existence of education. It’s all because of the moving times.



We are heading to 2022 and we want to be at the same level as Europe when it comes to mainly technology. A question is spinning in my mind that where will professional teachers be when all the robots take over? What about the students who are studying to be teachers, will they even get jobs? It seems like technology is ruling our lives now, we no longer have much to do because it does everything for us.



Nkosingphile Ntshalintshali







