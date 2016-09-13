I GET SHOCKED!

Sir,



It is normal for those of us who visit government offices regularly to sit there during lunch hour and find that most officials have attended a church service. Such services are held within the premises daily.



After lunch one looks at the expression on their faces and wonders why they bothered to attend the prayer service for not only can their anger and irritation be felt, but the expression on their faces just drains one! I ask myself, why did they attend a church service if they are not prepared to follow the word of God which in all churches starts with ‘love’, and indeed ‘unconditional love’.



One observes as many walk to church all dolled/suited up in their Sunday best carrying Bibles and yet upon being greeted, they do not return the greeting.

They may be going to different denominations but the Bible-carrying worshippers do not even greet one another along the way. Many drive to church and yet will not stop to give a lift to another who may even belong to the same church.



Even the pastors do not give members of their congregations a ride to church. I ask myself, do these people put on half a religion on a Sunday and believe God looks at their clothes and not their treatment of others?



At charity functions it is normal for masters of ceremonies to vocalise how much certain people do and have done, and upon frequenting the spaces from which these people make a living one gets shocked at how staff members, pupils and even siblings are treated. Water is added to stews to make it ‘more’ so that it can feed the multitudes in schools where parents pay thousands believing their children receive the best nutrition.



When such schools know we will be having lunch with them, ‘special food is prepared’ to pretend that this is the level at which all meals are prepared. Teachers and head teachers take out their anger on pupils and despite capital punishment being illegal in my country, children are caned to assist the person whipping them de-stress and release their frustrations.



Many even take time to knit, crochet and sew clothes for the destitute. Something which is indeed commendable but would it not be worth much more if they first sought the well-being of their neighbours, pupils, staff and siblings before going so far away in their endeavour to be recognised for one good deed? Charity begins at home!



All of the above form part of the ‘whole’. No matter how great the donation in my humble opinion, if you cannot treat others with respect, find an amicable manner to vocalise your disapproval of something, find the source of your frustrations and direct your anger to that source and in so doing sort out what is unsettling you, and if you cannot feel compassion for those who surround you daily. There are always commendable ways which you can use to handle your issues.



It starts with you working on yourself and realising that your misery is actually a choice. If you could flip your thoughts when you think to ‘it is just another day’ and replace it with ‘thank God I awoke safely’ or ‘I am blessed to have a job to go to for millions throughout the world cannot find employment’, you will be amazed how even that small gesture ends up uplifting you.



As I am of the belief that I bring forth what I need at the right time and in the right space, believe me, the heavens will open and people and the universe will conspire to bring you what you so badly ‘want’.



Inalda Jorge-Antonio