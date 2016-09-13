SWAZIS ARE SUFFERING FROM STRANGE DISEASE

Sir,



There is nothing wrong with Swaziland except Swazis themselves. And although we like to hold our leaders exclusively responsible for all our ills, I hold that all of us, leaders included, contribute to our failures. God in His infinite mercies gave Swaziland an awful lot more than many great nations can ever have dreamt of.



Indeed I recall the words of a Manzini taxi driver who once said the only thing Swaziland does not have is peace. Really? I asked why is this? He replied that he was aggrieved because our current crop of leaders has learnt how to keep us permanently in bondage. They are efficient at chaining us down like dogs with three heavy padlocks: money, power and pride. The average Swazi would always swallow their bait hook.

Our level of sensitivity has been scared to a point that we don’t care anymore and we are no longer moved when we hear about the horrors being inflicted on people - yet we say we are a peaceful nation. When then will we appreciate the fact that there is something wrong with us? We are a people who have no conscience and we no longer care when fellow citizens are treated like filth or like flies. There is no other country and no other people in the world who suffer because of their own deeds.

We are suffering from a strange disease. If we were not cursed, how can we act as if all is well and how can we be normal when others live in abject poverty?

This single and outrageous and horrendous act is enough to traumatise most nations. Most of us are indifferent: we shut all these sufferings and acts as if they are not there.

We are a nation that claims to love God but does everything that is contrary to His counsel. We are a nation where brother eats sister and sister eats brother.



We are a nation where children and women are dehumanised and turned into desperate harlots by virtue of the circumstances in which they are forced to live and where evil is nurtured, encouraged and glorified. I see all this and say shame on us all, leaders and the led.



Colleen