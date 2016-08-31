DO YOU FOLLOW?

Sir,



There are so many customs and superstitious habits we follow. I, being one of those who always want to know where they originated and why my ancestors followed same, decided to go into them for my own education.

I read up on why people mourn by wearing black. This came about during the Victorian Age, when the queen lost her son and for her to have others grieve with her she instructed that every single citizen wear black.



This practice was then adopted throughout all those countries which were colonialised by Britain. Needless to say, what one wears will either pick up one’s mood or will depress one. Black is indeed a very heavy colour to wear, especially with our summers which can reach above 38 degrees Centigrade.



The practice of a wake or all night vigil came about from this era as well. The reason they kept a ‘wake’ was to have people watch over the casket to ensure that the deceased did not awaken.

The fact that they had people watch over the deceased was to ensure that if he awoke he would not be alone. To musk the smell of the decaying body, incense would be burnt. I personally find this practice very draining on family members.

Upon being buried there would be a long rope attached to the hand of the deceased, which rope would then have a bell at the other end, above the ground, so that if the deceased awoke, he would tug on the rope. This is where the saying ‘Saved by the bell’ originated.



Many will go to any lengths in our country to kill an owl if same resides in a tree outside one’s home, simply because they believe it denotes bad luck or that one has been bewitched. In my humble opinion, bewitching can only work if the person upon whom the curse is being placed, believes in same. Like everything else, we fall ill when we are vulnerable, stressed or depressed. Owls kill rodents thus serving the purpose of ensuring the balance of nature.

Likewise vultures are very important in an environment because they clean up all dead carcasses. However, I learnt the other day that our country does not have a single vulture as a result of people killing them either for use in witchcraft or simply because they believe they bring ‘death’.



More people die in Africa from malaria than from HIV/AIDS because instead of going for a malaria test, they believe the headaches are as a result of being bewitched. Going to a witchdoctor to cure this disease will not assist the patient because malaria is deadly and if not caught in time can also turn to cerebral malaria, which then has its own complications in behavioural changes should one survive after seeking the appropriate medical assistance.



Do the practices we follow add value to our lives or do they just hold us back, prevent us from progressing and destroy our natural resources? It is important to question everything one follows. It is also important to understand where same originated so that one can decide on whether one should continue to follow and believe in same. Simply saying because our grandparents did it, we have to do it is not sufficient. There are numerous old habits which are worth following but certain ‘others’ need to be investigated by the individual so as to comprehend and take a stand on same. I just thought I should share this with you in an endeavour to get you to question everything that you follow. You have a choice. Take educated informed conscious decisions.

(Comments: My FB page; inaldathegreat@gmail.com )



Inalda Jorge-Antonio





