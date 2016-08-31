WHAT’S WRONG WITH POLICE OFFICERS?

Sir,



It seems like a day hardly passes without a negative report directed to our police service.

There are so many brutalities that are happening in their hands and the questions that keep boggling my mind are: Why are they acting this way?



What sort of police officers would behave this way? Are they driven to this type of negative behaviour by their training?

Is it because, today being a police officer in Swaziland is determined by the number of relatives you have in the force or by the amount of money or cattle you have paid in order to be recruited?



Shield



They are supposed to be our shield, but they are now the ones far more dangerous than criminals.

As police officers, in case senikhohliwe, you are supposed to take a bullet for us, not to pull the trigger towards us bekunene! Where are we supposed to run to, if the only people who are supposed to shelter us are the ones exposing us to all sorts of danger?



I do understand that police officers are stressed and they work under a lot of pressure. I also understand that a just and civilised society needs laws, and laws need to be enforced, and in this case police officers are entrusted with that noble and necessary task to enforce the laws but that does not mean they must take advantage of their power.



They are using the uniform to do corrupt practices; they use government cars to carry- out jobs which are not within the scope of their work.

If you know that you are one of the few good officers, big up to you, keep respecting that uniform and that badge. Remind your colleagues about the duties of police officers.



Computer











