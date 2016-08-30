WE NEED VEGETATION AROUND US



Sir,



At around 1.20am, I was awoken by clipping sounds, more like footsteps at a distance, I heard voices of men which sounded like two men. It was like they were passing but after some time the steps-like sound kept on rising.

When my senses were back on track, I began to smell something burning and the clipping sounds were getting closer.



At about 1.55am I woke up, turned the lights off because all these seemed to be happening very quickly and getting closer, as close as just at my door step or by the window. After turning off the lights, that’s when I realised there was a huge flame of fire a stone’s throw away from my homestead. I turned the lights back on and went back to bed.

I could not help but keep on listening to the clipping and popping sounds of grass and other vegetation all in flames, and kept on sniffing the smell of the smoke that was engulfing the whole place. Poor me could not help but keep on wondering who had the guts of doing such an act.



Yes, I couldn’t help but keep on thinking about the small animals, the birds’ nests that were getting burned, the green vegetation, and for the fact that I had been used to the sounds of different kinds of birds outside which not only made nice tones and my sleep a wonderful one, but with those tunes I could tell or estimate what time it was. With those sounds I never needed a watch because it was going to be too perfect and ruin my sleep.



As I continued hearing the clipping sounds of the burning vegetation I realised that it would be a while to hear the birds interact with me, informing me that it’s already dawn.

Imagine someone burning the very pride that we Swazis are proud of, the only hope that we know the people from outside love about this small country.



Yes, with the vegetation millions of people are able to breathe knowing that even the next day they will wake up breathing.

But to my surprise there are still some so-called ‘men without manners’, who have the guts to burn the whole vegetation and not replacing it with anything.

A small country in flames, the whole continent is dying slowly because of men who are irresponsible.



Come on Swaziland come on, remember we are on a journey of attaining First World status.

Come on good people, let us love and cherish the small beautiful blessings God gave Swaziland.



Siphamandla ‘Phamy’ Simelane.