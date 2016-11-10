MAKING DECISIONS WHEN MAD

EVERYONE has a fuse ... whether short or long, it does blow up at some point. For some, when this happens all hell breaks loose but for others; the damage is not so disconcerting. What happens is some people rarely react when angered that when they do, it becomes a shocker to everyone close to that person.



This is as a result of bottling up negative influences over time that when they react, death may even follow. When one is mad it is easy to act on impulse. This person may look at what’s in front of them and try to ‘sort’ the issue at that point without looking at the consequences.

When this happens and the temper dies down it usually is much too late to reverse the actions one has taken in that fit of rage. The aggressor at this point may have either told the one they care about most off, told superiors to stay off his/her case, upturned furniture or even killed their spouse. Should any of these have occurred, the aggressor is so far deep that mending fences will either result in suspension or jail time.



That is if they have not taken their lives. The result, thereof, is that this person now lives with guilt and regret for the rest of their lives over something they did in a couple of seconds to a few minutes; a period so short that takes away the rest of their lives.

It is intriguing though that people continually make decisions when they are mad; and they decide to act on their emotional state than decide to come back to the situation later when they have calmed down and ready to talk things through.



No doubt it takes a special kind of person to keep their head down when faced with a volatile situation - it is not easy but one should learn to deal with their anger as failing to do so leaves one scarred and lifeless.

No one wants to be with a hot head and if your top blows off at the slightest of misgivings, you may find yourself stranded and lonely.