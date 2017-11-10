IF JESUS WERE TO COME

“AND seeing a fig tree afar off having leaves, he came, if haply he might find anything thereon: and when he came to it, he found nothing but leaves; for the time of figs was not yet,” Mark 11:13. Reader please forgive me; but we can’t avoid thinking about these things; these things of God. The Bible tells us that “whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope,” Romans 15:4.



Good reader, Jesus came thinking He might find anything; and Jesus found nothing. He and His disciples were walking from Bethany to Jerusalem, and He was hungry. And seeing a fig tree a distance away, He thought He might find anything thereon. I believe that the ‘anything’ actually refers to fruit buds as the time for ripe figs had not yet come.

These fruit buds are edible. But the Lord found nothing. The scripture account specifically mentions that the tree was ‘having leaves’; it is as if it was the leaves that gave Jesus the hope that He might find something on that tree; the way the tree was covered or clothed with leaves gave one hope that fruit was also growing from that fig tree. Jesus was so disappointed that He cursed the fruitless fig tree, which later withered away.



I have been thinking and wondering what the Lord Jesus would find if He had to come to me and you, as He came to the fig tree just over 2 000 years ago. Would He find something or would He find nothing? If He found something, what would that something be? Would it be edible fruit or inedible fruit? In his letter to the church at Galatia, Apostle Paul touches on something important to us this side of the grave.

Among other things, Paul talks of the Spirit of God in the life of a Christian; and says the Spirit of God helps a Christian to bear fruit of the Spirit; and says “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control,” (Galatians 5:22). This is the fruit that Jesus Christ expects to find in the life of a Christian, just as He expected to find edible buds within the leaves of the fig tree.