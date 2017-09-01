THE UNSEARCHABLE GOODNESS OF GOD IV

“BUT it is good for me to draw near to God; I have put my trust in the Lord God, that I may declare all thy works,” (Psalms 73:28).

The composer of Psalm 73 was Asaph, a Levite, who had been appointed by King David to minister before the ark of the Lord; to lead the praise and worship of the God of Israel.

In this psalm Asaph talks about the goodness of God; saying “Truly God is good to Israel, even to such as are of a clean heart,” (verse 1). Asaph goes on to confess that even as he served God, he got puzzled when he ‘saw the prosperity of the wicked’. He noted that these wicked people ‘are not in trouble as other men’ (verses 4-5). Things seemed to work well for the corrupt; he said: “Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches,” (verse 12).

But Asaph marked that it was not so with himself, an Israelite and a minister of God. He was in trouble every day and was punished every morning. He must have asked himself many questions about the goodness of God (maybe just like you do reader). If God is good, how could He allow the wicked, the corrupt and unclean people of the world to prosper; and how could He deny this to His people and allow troubles to plague them? Asaph failed to understand the goodness of God. Asaph eventually says: “Verily, I have cleansed my heart in vain,” (verse 13); he felt there was no reward in God for his clean heart; and his faith in God almost failed him.



The goodness of God is sometimes unsearchable to the human mind; puzzling! But we need to dig deep in the spirit for these heavenly treasures; God is good all the time.