LET US JUST REPENT!

“In the past God overlooked such ignorance, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent ;” ( Acts 17:30) Reader I hope to God that this article finds you in good health. I also hope that things around Good Friday made you ponder more and more about things of God. It helps to look around you, and think about things of God.

While waiting to be joined by Silas and Timotheus, Apostle Paul looked around the Greek city of Athens. And there are things that he saw. The Bible says that “he saw the city wholly given to idolatry”(Acts 17:16).

The Bible tells us that Paul was greatly distressed by what he saw. It says “his spirit was stirred in him” when he saw numerous pagan temples for the worship of Greek gods, and many altars on which sacrifices were made in that great city.

Paul expressed his distress in what he saw in a letter he wrote to the church in Corinth about it. In it he says “But I say, that the things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God: and I would not that ye should have fellowship with devils.”(1 Corinthians 10:20).Paul was devastated by what he saw in that city.



Paul was so challenged by the idolatry he saw that he went to reason about it with Jews and God-fearing Greeks in the synagogue, and also disputed in the market place day by day with those who happened to be there. It was then that some of the Greek philosophers began to dispute with him, with some asking “What is this babbler trying to say?”(Acts 17:18). Having been given a chance to address these people of Athens at a place called Mar’s hill one day, Paul gave one of his most calculated sermons, preaching Jesus.



It was in that sermon that he implored them to seek the Lord Jesus, whom he said was not far from everyone. He told them that they sacrificed and worshipped out of ignorance; and that the time of ignorance had gone since the gospel of Jesus Christ had come. God could no longer ignore or tolerate their idolatry since the truth of the gospel had come. So he told them:”In the past God overlooked such ignorance, but now commands all people everywhere to repent.”(Acts 17:30). God no longer “winked at” their ignorance.



Reader, in fact Paul was saying that in the past God taught His people Israel through the law and His prophets; and the pagan world generally remained in ignorance; but God, through His Son Jesus Christ, had sent His apostles to the whole world saying “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature”(Mark 16:15). He was saying since the Greeks had subsequently heard the gospel, they were without excuse (Romans 1:20).