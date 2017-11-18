IS SMACKING YOUR CHILD EVER OKAY?

Parenting expert reveals children in line - and you’ll be shocked by what she says.

Parenting expert Sharon Witt discusses positive parenting techniques.



She says smacking children has no benefit and can send a damaging message

Offers options for disciplining children that can help bring order into the home



Advises parents how to manage feelings when they reach ‘breaking point.’ Two moms reveal they have slapped their children occasionally and it’s acceptable. The contentious issue of smacking is one that continues to spark fierce debate in parenting circles.

There are those who advocate for hitting a child with an open hand on the buttocks as a reasonable form of discipline, and those who believe this is an outmoded way of managing a child’s behaviour.



According to current research, spanking is generally considered the least effective way to bring children into line, and as well it has been linked to an increased likelihood of poor health, social and developmental outcomes. Sharon Witt believes there are better strategies parents can deploy when it comes to disciplining children.



“Thirty years ago smacking was the way children were disciplined. But now there are many other ways we can use to guide our children,’ she said.

Here, FEMAIL takes a look at some positive non-physical strategies for keeping children in check, and how each can be implemented for better parenting outcomes.



USING TIME OUT AS RESPONSE TO MISBEHAVIOUR



The option of using ‘time out’ as a disciplinary measure isn’t new, but the benefits can be two-pronged,” said Witt.

“Parents have to be mindful that giving a child a smack because you are frustrated is not really teaching them the right thing. In our society we can’t really hit someone because we are frustrated with them.” The expert suggests one technique parents can use when issuing ‘time out’ to children whose behaviour has crossed the line is to first count to 10, and in that time give the child a chance to change their behaviour.



Ms Witt said the effect of counting first before putting a child in ‘time out’ allows the child some choice – in that they can become aware of consequences – and it can also give parents some breathing space from a heated situation.