BENEFITS OF HAVING A KING WITH VISION

May I join all the voices of reason who have acknowledged His Majesty’s decision in ordering the immediate and unconditional re- opening of the Swaziland Christian University, whose closure could not be understood!



What our King has done simply demonstrates the benefit for us as Africans in general and for us as Swazis in particular, of having the institution of the Monarchy.



Kings or queens in our African setting present the point of last resort when those who have been privileged by being given responsibilities of leadership, fail us. The university authorities, together with the government, through the Ministry of Education and Training, were all showing signs of a confused leadership. Not only did they display this kind of confusion, but worse still, they all displayed an attitude of not caring about education!



That it is enough that they themselves acquired education, then the next generation must be frustrated. This is even worse when the leader of such confusion and indecisiveness is a former leader of the teachers’ struggles for years but who changes colours now that he is a minister of Education.

On this, one would also be failing if one does not commend the role played by parliamentarians in this case. We thank them too, for having been faithful to their purpose of being in Parliament - which is ensuring that the interests of the voting public are protected and promoted by all means.

Congratulations honourable ones. By so doing,some of you have made our minds and decisions on how to vote and who to vote for, while some of you have long lost our confidence and, therefore, shall not be going back to Parliament because we have already begun to identify and influence those who shall replace you.



