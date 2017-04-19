THE FAMILY, OUR MORAL FOUNDATION

SAM Leveson has wisely observed; “The moral standard of the home has to be higher than that of the street.”



In the family it is where good values are taught and the moral law is better tutored and embraced. Many parents do more good than they can comprehend now. Their virtuous influence on their children will in due course manifest as pleasingly as does the summer’s morning. But others derelict their duty to do parenting. Children are left to raise themselves; they do not teach them how to live. The parent who does not teach and discipline his/her children, will soon find that society will do it for him/her, and when it does, it does a very sorry job.



The family cannot be successfully substituted in its role to early life of a human being and in shaping sound human behaviour. You might have heard a parent who attempts to rid herself or himself and the family responsibility towards teaching children moral rules say, shifting responsibility; “What do your teachers teach you at school, or what do you learn at church?” They speak in this manner rebuking the child when he/she misbehaves. It sounds shameful to expect other institutions to assume responsibility for the parent. These should be merely complimentary to the family, not be expected to raise children for parents.



Taught Neal A Maxwell said; “Where better can we learn how to forgive, how to love and how to cope with our failures than at home? Strategically speaking, the choices are clear: family or anomie! Those who have not been trusted will find it more difficult to trust others. Those who have not known peace, both in their homes and in their souls, will find it more difficult to fashion a world in which there is peace, because conflict will seem so normal.”

The moment we allow or intentionally make inroads of immorality into this basic or fundamental unity of the community, the family, as we are doing these days, the tide of abomination of desolation will envelop and consume us or the community at large.



We ought to make serious efforts to nourish the family, and as we nourish it, we automatically nourish all of life’s institutions: the schools, the church, the workplace, etc. The family is the reservoir that feeds all institutions of every nation and community, it is the ocean that feeds all the streams to life’s happenings.

The rise in criminal activity in our country can also be explained from the family perspective. There’s less and less parenting going on these days than in yesteryears. “The jet stream has changed – dramatically. And to ‘go with the flow’ today is family fatal,” says Stephen R Covey.