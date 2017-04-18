You have often heard the saying ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ I don’t know whether it is due to financial stress but if one were to observe the expressions on the faces of people in our country one would note that most walk about with an ‘angry’ expression.

Even certain commercials seem to promote ‘anger’ in that they use angry scenarios to promote their products.

It is not uncommon in Africa for people to visit witchdoctors and get something to ensure that wherever these people go, others will ‘fear’ them. What many are not aware of is that the intent with which those concoctions were administered has to work. Indeed it will work so well to the extent that when such people apply for employment, those interviewing them ‘feel’ that anger and refuse to employ them. No one enjoys being surrounded by people who are constantly angry for not only is that a draining vibration but one moves about in their presence on edge.



Normally the mannerisms of such people are considered abrupt and lack compassion. Customers and clients tend to avoid such employees resulting in them going elsewhere.

Many vocalise words like ‘I wish I could have stayed home and attended to so much instead of coming to work today.’

The universe has an uncanny way of giving us what we wish for. Before long such employees may even find themselves permanently unemployed. Pupils tend to find classes boring and will think of what they could have been doing had they stayed home.



Since thought is energy it is not surprising that numerous pupils are in this day and age sent home by head teachers for none payment of fees. We have often heard someone say; “I wish people would just leave me alone!” For one reason or another friends and family who did not even hear this end up not contacting one; yet again, it is the universe responding to that ‘wish’.

Later the very same people complain that no one ever pays them any attention, yet what they do not realise is that they brought this forth through their own thoughts and vocalisations. Since the universe has a supply for every demand it is not uncommon for many to find themselves alone and feeling lonely.