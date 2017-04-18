THE MANNER OF CHRIST’S SECOND COMING

Different Bible authors have predicted the coming of the Lord. For every prophecy in the old testament predicting the first coming of Jesus there are eight on the second coming of Christ.

It is interesting to note that the second coming of Christ is mentioned in every book of the New Testament except the book of Philemon.

As we noted previously, no one knows the exact date and hour of Christ’s coming. However, the Bible writers have given us vast information as far as the manner of His coming is concerned. The Bible gives us the answer in Acts 1:9-11; “This same Jesus will come in like manner as you saw Him go to heaven.” Jesus’ ascension to heaven was a real, literal event and His return will again be a real literal event.



In Revelation 1:7, the Bible says: “Behold he is coming with the clouds and every eye will see Him.” Every human being at the second coming of Christ will see Him coming in the clouds of Heaven. No one will need to tell another when Christ shall come. “For as lightning flashes from the east to the west so shall also be the coming of the son of man,” (Mat 24:27). Therefore, there will be nothing secret about the second coming of Christ; “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord,” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17). This event is going to be audible, everyone will hear it.



The first coming of Jesus was a silent one, although the angels sang; ‘Glory to the highest’ in the shepherd’s fields outside of Bethlehem only a few had an idea that the baby was the eternal son of God. However, it won’t be so with His second coming, it will not be a silent event. Christ will be surrounded by all His holy angels (Mat 16:27), in power and great glory visible to the whole world. Therefore, if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; do not believe it. (Matthew 24:23)

Everyone on earth will have one of two reactions when Christ comes:

l Filled with guilt and fear, the unsaved run from the Christ who loves them and longs to save them. They have rejected His mercy and turned their backs on his love. Now frightened, they flee to shield themselves from His glory. A tragic ending indeed, (Rev 6:14-16).

l The saved on the other hand, long for his return. Their hearts are filled with joy and they delight in His presence. (Isaiah 25:9)

