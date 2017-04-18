I’M TIRED OF FEMALE MISOGYNY

SWAZI culture is deeply entrenched in a misogyny that encourages demeaning, homophobia and victim-blaming, that the perpetrators are of all genders. Women are no less hateful of other minorities, and permissive of their abuse, than men.

There is no difference between the hatred one may receive for being different or even fighting patriarchy. The insufferably ignorant conversations with strangers in public or with female friends that we make the mistake of expecting better from are becoming intolerable.

One of the phrases I can’t stand any more is a woman saying; ‘I prefer male friends than female friends, I can’t stand female friends’! But no woman has ever complained about you ‘friendzoning’ her, hey? When I was in high school, and would discuss gender equality with some of my friends, there were some who would disgustedly declare just how stupid it is to expect men and women to be equal. When asked; “But what does the Bible mean when it says men and women are equal in the eyes of God?”

And the answers would always range from; “That’s different, that’s not what God meant!” to “But the Bible says men are the head, and women should follow.” While as we grew older some of the girls realised just how important it is to be treated like a human and not a subhuman, there are some who, despite the hardships they have gone through because of their gender, still, not only believe other members of society deserve more respect than them, but also participate in the demeaning and abuse of other women.



How often has a woman been harassed for her choice of clothing, only to find that a majority of the people agreeing with the harassers are women? But why aren’t women supportive of each other? Carol Vallone Mitchel says; Reason One: They want to show that they are part of the team (the men’s club). Women leaders who do not want to help other women up the ladder are now part of the leading team, which not so long ago was an all-male team. This means the rules and norms of how they now behave as leaders were made a long time ago, when the leaders were all male. So these women get here and try to ‘fit in’ by not challenging these rules, instead they become the monsters they feared.

Reason Two: They face subtle or not so subtle disapproval from their male peers - when a woman is friends with a younger woman, she is teaching her bad habits, and when a man does the same he is mentoring the younger guy. Reason Three: Women helping women is not valued work - men helping each other is sponsorship and succession planning; women helping each other is feminism, and in many places that is still largely considered a negative thing indeed, which shows the lack of value placed in women helping each other. So the problem of women not helping other women will not be resolved until both men and women begin to see women coming together for what it is - a critical component of business health and success.