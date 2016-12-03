WHEN SHE ASKS TO BE THE SECOND WIFE

We all know how common polygamy is in our country. We no longer frown at it because it has become like a norm really.



I know of a couple of people who are ‘happily’ married to Sibongile’s husband as well. Notice I put happily in quotes. Well, it’s because I don’t know how truly happy any woman could be sharing her man, but that’s just me, some women are fine with it.



Personally there is no way you could sell it to me. You could sugar coat it; dress it in Gucci or Guess, my favourite brand, but I still would not buy into it even if it were free. Mainly it’s because I’m the jealous type.

When I was younger and naïve and didn’t know any better maybe I would buy into it.



The other reason is my dad had a few wives as well, so obviously I grew up in that environment and I saw how it was.

Look it was not always that bad I must admit, it’s just I have my reservations about it. To this day I still don’t know how my mum coped.

I don’t know where she got the courage and strength but somehow she managed to raise my siblings and me in a warm home. I tell her every day that I would forever respect her for that.



I suppose it worked well with our grandfathers as they knew how to manage it properly. There were no obvious favourites, no overseas trip for the other and suddenly no money for another vacation for the least favourite wife.

Back then even the children got along and there was no such thing as my step-sister or step-brother as it is the case today in some families.

I guess life was easy and affordable back then but we all know how times have changed and how expensive it is now to maintain two or more households.