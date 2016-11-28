SENATORS OFFSIDE ON FA OVER COACH

THE onslaught by senators on the National Football Association of Swaziland not renewing the contract of national football team head coach, Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga, has confirmed the age old wisdom of the fallacy of acting in anger.

Alternatively, the honourable ones were subliminally endorsing the immoral and pervasive nepotism that is the policy of the obtaining polity.

The conclusion that senators acted in anger, rather than endorsing nepotism, is informed by what appears to be illogical reasoning apropos this matter at hand, which is symptomatic of one allowing their emotions to inform their reasoning as well as their judgement. But one does understand and, indeed, sympathise with where the senators are coming from.



The general rule of thumb is not to act in anger but to allow that emotion to wear off and be replaced by sanity. In turn sanity allows for a holistic appraisal of a situation that in turn would naturally inform the desired interventions, if any, to resolve whatever challenges are standing in the path of progress.



As I see it, that lawmakers perform an oversight role does not give them an open licence to interfere willy-nilly in the day-to-day operations of independent organisations or public enterprises either fully or partially funded by the taxpayer. And one would like to believe that these organisations, in their diversity, have legal frameworks, constitutions, policies and processes that guide their operations as well as define the functions of those charged with effecting same.



Yes, the news that Bulunga’s contract has not been renewed by the football mother body took all and sundry by surprise. That is not out of love for Bulunga but a patriotic posture owing to the wondrous performances of the national team in recent months since he took over the coaching reins.

Today’s national team is no longer the whipping boys not just in the sub-region of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), where it currently holds the bronze medal, but all across the African continent. Lending credence to the team’s quantum leap in stamping this country as an emerging footballing powerhouse on the continent is the vastly improved periodic rankings by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), the world soccer governing body.



This impressive improvement of the national team’s performances in recent times is synonymous with no one but Bulunga who has also outperformed successive expatriate coaches who were previously engaged at extortionate costs by NFAS in recent years.

And it was in the midst of this national euphoria accruing from the team’s successes under the guidance of Bulunga that the nation woke up to horrific newspaper headlines to the effect that the NFAS will not renew the coach’s contract that solicited angry responses from just about every quarter, including senators.



But to go to the point of appointing a five-person committee to probe this matter by senators was rather overkill and definitely a waste of money that should be funneled towards sport development. They could have simply tasked the relevant portfolio committee to bring them answers if they needed explanations or anything to be investigated. As I see it, Senate’s resolution is direct interference in the operations of what should otherwise be an independent and autonomous organisation.

We all know that FIFA frowns upon such interference especially coming, as it does, from politicians. But FIFA aside, the NFAS is answerable to its affiliates, which, at its annual general meetings, constitute the supreme policy making body, and operates on a constitutional mandate, as well as rules and regulations derived there from.

These, and other structures, are what inform the day-to-day running of the NFAS, as well as football in the country. Needless to mention, recruitment of staff is also taken care under the same legal framework, structures and processes.

Paradoxically, the same legislators have never been this vocal when it comes to the meagre annual budgets for sport in general and football in particular. This is more so in the face of runaway unemployment among the youth, who constitute about half of the population.

I am not particularly a fan of the football mother body owing to its apparent lack of vision and innovation, but under the circumstances the NFAS cannot be faulted for practising good corporate governance by advertising the vacant coach’s position. It is being transparent and accountable to its stakeholders.

We should also not forget that Bulunga is also a professional teacher, teaching Science, a very important subject indeed. And given the recent controversy sparked by his missing in action from the classroom while away with the national team, Bulunga still needs to choose between coaching on a full-time basis and his teaching profession and he, and only he, can make that call and not anyone else.

As I see it, where the NFAS stands accused is when it is not consistent in the application of standards.





If, in the name of transparency and accountability, the process of recruiting staff entails publicly advertising vacant positions, then that must be the modus operandi across the board save for elective office.