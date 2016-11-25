FOCUSING ON WHAT IS IMPORTANT IS IMPORTANT



What does that mean?



This is so true. I know so many people who fit in this category in at least one portion of their life. Sometimes, although not as much now as in the past. Sad but true.

Do you know anyone who absolutely has to be everywhere on time? Even if it means they don’t have enough time to be properly prepared? They rush a project and get crappy results but they get to hand it in on time. To me, that’s what this statement is about.



They made a minor thing (the schedule) so important that they ruined the major thing (the project).

What about people who have trouble dealing with other people, who always have to have either the last word, or always be right (even when they aren’t)? They are putting their need to be significant above the other person’s significance and above any possible relationship.

But which is truly more important? Which is the minor thing?



Why is focusing on what is important, important?



That sounds funny, so try putting a pause between the two ‘important’ words and see if that helps make more sense. Staying focused on what is important is what helps you keep your eye on the ball.

It helps you keep the major things front and centre. It keeps you from spending too much time focused on that, which is minor. Think about that for a moment.



Life is full of details but how many of the big things would you get done, if all you focused on were the small thing? As an example, if you had a project to build a house but spent most of your time making the interior trim absolutely beautiful, while not doing anything about the floors, plumbing or electricity, you would fail as a builder.

