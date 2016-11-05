BLESSING IN THE BREAKING

These two words: broken and blessing, you might think could never be said in the same sentence.



Something that’s broken is somewhat useless or rather less effective than before. Just like a broken toy, it’s just never the same.

On the contrary, a blessing is favour from God. It’s when everything just falls in place and everything you touch turns into gold instantly. And that’s actually the part when being a Christian is ‘fun’, so they say. But truth be told, it’ll be sorrow and joy, sorrow and joy until sorrow is eliminated.

Bishop TD Jakes brought this concept into enlightenment recently when he preached about blessing coming from breaking.

Thank God for Instagram. Not everyone who spends time on social media ponders on the nudes they see there. The Bishop had just posted a few videos where he told his congregation that; “The blessing is in the breaking and that which refuses to be broken refuses to be blessed; It is the breaking of life that produces the blessing of life.” How does one even say that? I mean we are human and we always see our breaking points as our own little personal shame and failures, but I suppose the truth is that they are the foundations for our future successes.



Bishop T.D. Jakes also said, “The most blessed people I have ever met in my life have gone through something that broke them.” In essence, adversity breeds success and a multitude of blessings. If you look at the most successful people, they didn’t get to that place without having to be broken down at some point in their lives.

Why should I be any different? Why should I expect to get to the level of success I know I am destined for, without having to go through the trials and tribulations to get there? The Bishop spoke a message on the Order of the Breaking of Bread and he brought my attention, the similarities surrounding how God deals with us as His children. As per the verse in Luke 24:13 – 31, Jesus took the bread, He blessed the bread, He broke the bread and He gave them the bread.