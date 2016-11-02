YOU’LL MARRY WRONG PERSON, APPARENTLY!

SO a friend recently shared a video with me with the above title and I was honestly shaken and concurrently interested, especially after WHO apparently declared being single a disability. My views on marriage remain erratic and dependent on mood, to be honest.



But I am obviously aware of the grandeur and importance society places upon marriage. So I clicked play on the video and listened intently. Look, the video is not without its problematics, but it’s a great starting point for discussion. I will share a few of the points raised and add my own 25 cents on the topic. (P.S if you’re already married, don’t worry too much, I’m sure you made the right decision- hopefully)



We don’t even understand ourselves fully



lWe aren’t given enough time to explore ourselves fully so that we can completely understand who we are compatible with, based on this self-understanding. No one within our life time encourages us to fully take on the journey of understanding ourselves because in some ways, we all have chinks and neurotic behaviours that coagulate to create your identity. So the video suggests that we all need to ask, “In what ways are you mad?” as the first question when pursuing a mate. Look, I know this question sounds mad and by mad, it’s not a suggestion of schizophrenia, but mainly the question is asking attempting to extract the information about the differences. At the end of the day, differences between two couples are the key element that requires more work and affects compatibility directly. Therefore, don’t underestimate the importance of self-awareness when it comes to relationships.



We don’t understand people, actually



lBased on the previous point, if we barely know ourselves, how are we to understand another fully? It’s even worse because people are masters at masquerading and putting on a show for others. The video goes as far as suggesting that before we choose a partner, we need to put them through psychological tests and ‘four years of psychotherapy’ before making a decision. I’ve learnt that, you never truly know anyone. We are a species of evolution, so we are always changing, therefore completely knowing another is not guaranteed.



Happiness is not something we are accustomed to



lThis is something I’ve heard many times. Many times, we see it in the choices we make when we date, we always choose the people who we subconsciously know will hurt us and reinforce some painful idea we have of ourselves, be it not being good enough or rejection. People overlook the wholesome and good ones, to pursue these alternatives, who cause us pain. Pain is the standard and common feeling we have been conditioned to welcome and yet we are taught that happiness, joy and all the good things are not meant for us. I’m not sure where this comes from, but our childhoods are filled with all this mixture of love and darker elements of being controlled, inconsistent shows of affection. So even when we enter relationships, we stay alert on any hints of suffering rather than pockets of happiness.



We can’t stand being single



lWe seldom don’t take the time out to evaluate past relationships to figure out, what exactly went wrong. We spend our single days partaking in hedonistic endeavours rather than making peace with our ‘Singlehood’. Apparently, this helps us be choosy in better ways. There are elements of truth to this, but lonely Saturday nights are not nice guys. But I think it’s suggesting that we need to sit with our loneliness, marinate in it so much that it doesn’t scare you no longer. In this way, you will choose a partner that will add to your life because being alone doesn’t wear you down any longer.



To be honest, this video raised some valid points, but I feel it over simplified our complex identities and was typical millennial pessimism. Many factors go into choosing a partner, whatever the experience, I believe if you learn from it, then you’re on the right track.



