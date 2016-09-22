THANKS BUT NO THANKS TO THE SACRIFICE FEAST

As the debate raged on and continued to hog newspaper headlines, I asked myself if the debate was about the meat or the fact that Christians would find themselves partaking in a feast for another god.

For most of us Christians, we found ourselves torn between what our faith stands for and the very strong desire to feast on the meat offered by our Muslim brothers and sisters in the festival of Eid Ul Adha, otherwise referred to as the Sacrifice Feast.



Let me say from the onset, I personally appreciate the gesture of our Muslim brothers and sisters to give to the needy; a virtue that both our faiths embrace. However, what needs to be appreciated is that our faiths differ materially, just like ancestral worship differs from the Christian faith. We each worship different gods as it seems.



Why I say Muslims and Christians worship different gods is because we believe different things and read from different books (the Koran and the Bible). In the recent articles, one of our Swazi Muslim brothers made it clear that they have to continue making sacrifices to their god, Allah, because Jesus never died.

And for us Christians on the other hand are bewildered by such claims, as we have at the core of our belief or faith system, the fact that Jesus died on the cross and paid for all our sins, to the extent that Paul says if Jesus did not die and rise again, then we are still in our sins. According to us, this way God reconciled us to Himself, and as such, there is no more need to sacrifice with the blood of bulls and so on, to appease God.



Offering



Hebrews 10 clearly articulates the fact that sacrifices of bulls failed to make believers perfect or take away sins, and as such, our God desires no more sacrifice, as the offering of Jesus’ body once and for all was enough. And this by the way, was a departure from the law, ushered in by the new covenant of grace, that responded to the belief that Jesus did it all by dying on the cross in our place.

And as we are no longer under law (ceremonial or ritual laws, as opposed to moral law as in the 10 commandments), but under grace, we no longer serve the law that includes sacrifices; as seems to be the case with our Muslim brothers.



What we cannot do however, in the pursuit of brotherhood and goodwill as some would have it, is to be partakers in their feasts as the Bible warns us against doing that in 1Corinthians 10. For Paul writes in verse 10 of this chapter, that things that Gentiles or non-believers in our Christian faith sacrifice are sacrificed for devils, and not our God, but other gods. It has to be accepted that we do not worship the same God of John 3:16. And our believing in Him includes the finished work at the cross, thereby dispensing sacrificial rituals. So anyone who does not believe in this work is not a believer, and therefore not one of us; and as Christians we should not have fellowship with him or her in the matters of the faith.



I heard men of God warning Christians not to partake in that feast the other week, the likes of Bishop Stephen Masilela, and rightly so. There were however, the likes of our brother Bakhe Dlamini who, instead, spurred Christians to go have a ball. What the latter seemed to have missed, is reading 1Corinthians 10 in totality, particularly verse 23-28. I submit that there is nothing wrong with partaking in a feast, as long as you are not told what it is intended for.

But as soon as you get to know that the feast is for another god or is rather out with theological precepts, then you are guilty of complicity in the wrongdoing as a partaker, as indicated in 1Corinthians 10:28 also stated in 1Corinthians 8:10-11. I mean, if you visited a homestead and they had a feast for ancestors with the meat offered to those ancestors, idols or gods, and they offered it to you without telling you what it is about, and you pray to bless and eat, there is no problem there.



However, if you get to know it is sacrificed or slaughtered for emadloti or other gods, no amount of blessing would have it blessed or sanctified.

The issue here is the knowledge; and by extension, the conscience of guilty that ensues. On that basis then, we should unanimously be saying ; “Thanks, but no thanks” to the Eid Ul Adha festival as Christians.