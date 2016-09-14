HYPOCRISY OF IT ALL

CARVELAS have recently returned to the spotlight. A symbol of the skhotane culture in recent years, the shoes drew attention for seemingly the wrong reasons.

Mainly because the shoes were expensive and young people from townships were forcing their parents to purchase said shoes, regardless of how that affected their parents’ tight budgets.



Last week Carvela launched a new campaign that used twelebs and other fashion influencers/bloggers to promote the shoes. Images of these ‘cool kids’, patrons of all the gentrified areas of Johannesburg: The Braams, Mabonengs filled our timelines.



Many seemed seduced by this new aesthetic the brand had chosen, using beautiful, young and popular people, seemed to, in some weird way, make the shoes look more attractive. But the whole campaign had me thinking about a few uncomfortable truths, that I as a middle class raised black person had to confront.

I remember in high school, I, like many of my peers, didn’t want a normal school shoe. I wanted the costly Arno and others chose the Grasshopper brand.



At the time, it was merely a choice because that’s what was considered ‘cool’ and placed you somewhere in the socio-economic ladder of the school community.



Material things were the true mark of being better than others. Being a teenager is the start of desiring external validation, wanting to belong. Anyways, even at the time, Carvelas were popular and people were wearing the brands style of ‘loafers’, just cheaper versions of the Carvela.

When the skhotane culture came to the fore with their colourful shirts, gold chains and constant Carvelas, the culture drew criticisms and many distanced themselves from something familiar in townships.



Now the first uncomfortable truth is: people (read: middle class – upper class) folded their faces in judgement at the shoe, it quickly became ‘uncool’ in these circles because black people of a lower socio-economic status were associated with the shoe.

During that time, Carvela was supported by people in townships. The issue now is, the brand is trying to align itself with the very same group that rushed to distance themselves from the shoe, throwing judgements such as ‘its ghetto’ and now all of a sudden, its stylish and #LoveMyCarvelas. Well, I guess for money, people will overlook their own hypocrisy.



The campaign also feels very exclusionary to the market that has supported Carvela and helped it infiltrate a broader black market. Does Carvela think it’s carved out a solid, loyal customer base, to blatantly ignore them in this campaign and to try reach for a different ‘cool kid’ market? It’s not clear, but the campaign suggests that.



Another idea is the notion of black on black cultural appropriation: for me, this is ‘mainstream’ utilising a piece of a culture considered ‘ghetto’ when it’s originators have it on but it’s called ‘edgy’ when mainstream characters do the same.

Usually, we complain about white appropriation of black culture, yet there instances of black on black cultural appropriation and this fits into that.

How we as black people are divisive within our own communities when the only difference is access and money.

It’s not clear if the campaign will achieve its goals, but it has definitely triggered discussions about how we, as young, black people, are part of the problem.