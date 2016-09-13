POWER OF GENEROSITY

GENEROSITY is the power that links humanity to one another in a way that is very special. A generous society is a connected society.

The stability and peace of any nation, especially when going through economic challenges, depends on the ability of its citizens to share with one another. Giving is a powerful law of life and it may start with just being generous to one person. When we give to those who are in need, we are actually participating in stabilising the nation. To be generous is to be noble.



Generosity is usually manifested when we become willing to give our money, energy, or time to others who may be in need of these. Farlex’s Thesaurus describes generosity as, “The quality of not putting yourself first but being willing to give your time, money, effort etc for others.” It is the quality of being warm-hearted and considerate, humane and sympathetic.



As a nation experiencing economical and social challenges, we must all embrace the spirit of generosity. The enemy of generosity is selfishness. Self-centeredness, self-concern, self-interest and egoism are unfortunately attitudes that are ruling most of our lives. Any form of selfishness is an antisocial behaviour that tears down society. Selfishness is an exclusive regard to one’s own interest or happiness, that extreme self love or self preference which leads a person to direct his or her purposes to the advancement of his or her own interest, power or happiness without regarding those of others around him or her.



Selfishness is a vice utterly at variance with the joy and happiness of society. When we become stingy, we will ultimately be only concerned with our own welfare and disregard the needs of so many suffering people around us.



The nation is in need of people who are not going to put themselves first but are willing to give their time, money and effort to help others.



The power of sharing does not necessarily lie in how much we give, but rather in our willingness to share the little we have with others. Proverbs 14:21 declares; “Whoever despises his neighbour is a sinner, but blessed is he who is generous to the poor.” There is a blessing in giving to those who are in need.



We must not close our eyes and ears to the cries of those who are in need of our help. King Solomon said, “Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered (Proverbs 21:13). Love for humanity is the ingredient needful for giving, sharing and generosity in the context of the challenges the nation is facing. Love is a powerful force. Love gives, love shares.

Love is generous and kind. Genuine love is unselfish, loyal and shows benevolent concern for the good of others. All human beings basically need love, a sense of belonging, acceptance, importance, security and even mutual respect inspite of their station in life. When we give generously to someone, we are also conferring honour to that particular individual.



Life is all about influence, whether positive or negative. Love is a positive influence on society. Every crises in society is usually also an opportunity to demonstrate the positive influence of generosity. Let us break the back of poverty by being generous to those in need, especially those in drought stricken areas. Selfishness is the enemy of positive influence on others. We must live significant lives by serving others, and by being generous. Loving and caring for people is a great ingredient for influencing people positively and investing in our eternal bank accounts.

To live a significant life is not just to be famous, but to use our fame as an instrument of making society a better place to live in. To be famous is simply to be known, but to be great is to make a loving positive difference in someone’s life. The love for people should be our great motivator. Love is the defining characteristic of great families, communities or nation. When we learn to walk in love, generosity will be the automatic flow from our lives.



Generous love adds value to people. Genuine quality love is the basis of all relationships, and what makes the miracle of national unity possible. A sharing and generous people make a strong and stable nation. Love is sacrificial in nature. Genuine love will always demonstrate sacrificial giving in the lives of others, especially those in need.

Comfort and convenience dictates that, we only give when it is preferably convenient for us to do so. Compassion will always inspire us to rise and break the boundaries of our comfort zone in order to help someone in need. It’s time for all of us to divorce comfort and convenience; embrace love and compassion and make a difference in someone’s life.