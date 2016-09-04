SALUTE SADC FOUNDING FOREFATHERS

WOW! What a privilege to have been part of the opening and closing of the auspicious, exquisite and exuberant 36th SADC Heads of State Summit.



A flawless event from start to finish, defined by precision and excellence in every respect. The venue gave me the real taste of a first world plus environment, I say first world plus because I have also been privileged to travel to some first world countries. The dome in particular would still be a scarce infrastructure to see even in some of the first world countries I travelled.



I only woke up to reality when I drove back home to Manzini North that I am in Swaziland. It is at that point where I started meditating on how noble it would have been if the status of our infrastructure, particularly the road networks would be transferred and replicated with the same attitude, vigour and quality in the rural areas in frequenting re-gravelling and resurfacing with at least the tried and tested pro-base material.



I also hope that before the tenure of our office from the Helm of SADC, the transformation of the SADC parliamentary forum to SADC parliament would be addressed and finalised and that more focus would be applied on the areas of governance and human rights to name just a few.



However, I am proud to say Swaziland has good history of multiparty system of governance, as there was multiparty before independence and five years after independence. What I want to echo is that during this period there was no war, there were no deaths as a result of political differences, the doctrine of separation of powers was fully respected, The Institution of the Monarch was revered above reproach and it reigned the country, the Judiciary was fully independent, the economy was vibrant, education was of high quality and affordable to all and jobs were in abundance.



Record has it that Swaziland at SADC level when His Majesty was Head of the Troika organ on Peace and Security successfully intervened through dialogue to assist find resolution to conflicts that were existent in multiparty states between opposition political parties and the ruling governments in Madagascar and Zimbabwe respectively.

