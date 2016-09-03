It is an undeniable fact that people will offend, hurt you time and again; however, you need to forgive, for whoever you do not forgive - you surrender your power to them.



Some of the hurts people inflict us with are quite deep, and we often feel we have every reason to never forgive and stay as far as possible from them.

The truth about forgiveness is that you may never totally forget the atrocities committed against you, but you can heal from them, be able to remain above them, and move on in life.



On this week’s edition, I would love to present to you the quickest way to forgive. Inexorably, if you allow unforgiveness to reign in your life - you hinder your own success. Unforgiveness creates negative energy around your life, which coincidentally precludes any good from occurring in your life.



BE THE VICTOR NOT VICTIM



It is quite imperative as to, which paradigm you operate from when it comes to offence; either that of ‘victim’, or that of ‘victor’. The victim is the one offended, to be pitied, wounded; but the victor is never offended- for he understands the weakness of human beings - sees all as working together for the good, is never sorrowful - seeking pity. The victor is always above the situation, but the victim is always below the situation. In as much as ‘playing the victim’ appears to be quite nice, because one gets to receive sympathy from others - being the victim delays and enslaves one. Always operate from the position of victor to be able to swiftly forgive. Hold the mindset that: