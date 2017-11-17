BHOLOJA TO HOST FESTIVAL IN MADAGASCAR

MBABANE – He has proven, over and again, that he is international material!



Afro-jazz artist and guitarist Bholoja, in partnership with South African promoters, will be hosting a festival in Madagascar.

Bholoja, real name Mbongiseni Ngubane, revealed that his visit to Madagascar a few weeks ago entailed a lot of business but it was mainly on launching the festival next year.



“I have partnered with a team from South Africa. I went with them to Madagascar to launch the festival.

“We have not yet decided on the name of the festival but we will soon,” said Bholoja.



It is not the first time for the internationally renowned artist to be involved in organising a festival. Last year, he hosted the inaugural Yebo Mzala, Yebo Gogo Arts Festival which saw many soulful artists from all over Africa.



However, this will be the first international festival he co-hosts, and he said his main aim is to make sure that Swaziland shines through-out the festival.



Bholoja has great relationships with international artists and producers. This year alone, he collaborated with one of South Africa’s jazz pioneers Don Laka,in his song titled ‘Home’ and he roped in Blu Lamp, a band from Mpumalanga, as his formal band.

He has been in liaison with his producer from France known as David F.



David F is the one who produced Bholoja’s album titled ‘Swazi Soul Volume 2.’