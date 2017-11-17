LOCAL DJ’S FOR MPUMALANGA ‘NABALABANTFU’PICNIC

MBABANE – Book your local DJs now or see them dishing out groovy sounds for outsiders elsewhere.

Local DJs, Speech Umlangeni and Kish will be representing Swaziland at the Nabalabantfu Picnic.This is an annual ultimate social festival outdoor event with the best activities and live stage performances.



Hosted in Mpumalanga at Elangeni Lodge, South Africa, this is one place that is said to allow fun lovers to enjoy the finest drinks and music that will usher then straight into the summer festive season. In previous years, the picnic has been graced by Naak Music, DJs Kent, Afrotellus and Sonic. As the festival celebrates its sixth year, organisers have called on locals to come and support the DJ on December 17. The show will also feature live performances from artists like Big Nuz and K.O.

The Annual Nabalabantfu Picnic in its fifth year reached greater heights as the attendance went from 5000 people in December 2015 to 15 000 people on December 2016. As the festival turns six years, the organisers have decided to change from just an ultimate picnic event and will be now known as The Nabalabantfu Arts Festival with the hashtag #NothingElseMatters .



“The picnic is a place where you can bring your family and friends to gather for drinks, listen to great music rendered by amazing artists from across Southern Africa as they usher you into the festive season,” said Project Manager, Delani Mofokeng

On the day Elangeni Lodge will have a campsite, multiple bars, food stalls, pop-up stores and access to the swimming pool which will be only available for use during the day.



The headlining artists for this year are, Mgarimbe , DJ Maphorisa Mdu Masilela along with radiodeejays Shabha and Madumane from Ligwalagwala FM and DJ Sonic and DJ Vuma from Gagasi FM.



“Our passion is to also promote and work with local artists as well as those from other neighbouring countries especially Swaziland, so we will reveal the full list of performers next week in our third phase line up.