OVER 500 ARTISTS’ APPLICATIONS IN TWO MONTHS FOR MTN BUSHFIRE 2018

MBABANE – If you haven’t included next year’s MTN Bushfire Festival in your budget then you need to revisit your 2018 fun calendar.



Just after hosting the MTN Bushfire Festival earlier this year, artists applications were open for everyone who has a dream of performing for the thousands of people who get to attend the festival and over 500 applications were submitted in a space of two months.



Stage



This just shows how much a lot of artists, both local and international want to be on the MTN Bushfire stage.

Talking to Noncedo Dlamini, who is House on Fire’s communications manager, she confirmed that there were indeed over 500 artists who had submitted applications. However, she made it clear that first preference are the local artists hence the reasons behind having shows like Sibebe Friday Night Live and Firefly which both act as platforms for local artists to take part in competing for a slot during the MTN Bushfire Festival.

She further said the criteria towards handpicking the different artists to perform during the weekend long festival was simply through looking at artists from across the world who by their popularity and virtue can attract a number of people.



From the 500 that have already put in their applications, the MTN Bushfire team will then get to select the few that will perform on the weekend. Dlamini also revealed that there were over 1 000 ticket sales that have been made ever since online tickets were availed online, beginning in September. Worth noting is that MTN Bushfire Swaziland has had sold out tickets for the past five years.