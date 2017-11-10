CHOIRS NEED E300 000 TO ATTEND OLD MUTUAL FEST

EZULWINI – In as much as they are eager to hoist the country’s flag, money is the common determiner.



His Majesty’s Correctional Services, Royal Swaziland Police and Manzini Cathedral choirs need E300 000 to be able to attend the Old Mutual Choral Music Festival finals.



The three choirs will be representing the country at the festival to be held in Johannesburg in the second weekend of December.

The RSP and Correctional Services choirs will be competing in the large section while Manzini Cathedral will be competing in the standard section.



The money needed by the choirs will cater for their expenses which include rehearsals, transport, food and accommodation. Other expenses include money to pay their coaches and solo singer.



The Swaziland National Choral Music Association (SNCMA) has already made the Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC) aware of the financial situation the choirs are facing. Bheki Maziya, SNCMA Public Relations Officer (PRO), said if they could be able to secure the funds, he was positive that the local choirs would not come back home empty-handed.



“Preparations for the finals have already started as both choirs are hopeful that they will receive financial assistance.

“As a committee we are trying our best to see to it that the choirs get all the necessary support towards the finals,” he added.

He said, while he was positive that SNCAC would come to their rescue, choristers had also been told to make it their goal to also source funding.