LOCAL HIP HOP AWARDS DATE REVEALED

MATSAPHA – It is not every day that the local music industry gets to see an award show dedicated specifically to the hip hop genre.



The event is aimed at celebrating this genre, while also recognising the work done by local hip hop artists. This prestigious event will take place on November 18.



However, a lot of music lovers raised concerns because the organisers did not reveal the nominees. It was also noted that there was no clear criteria on how the awards would be conducted; from selection of the nominees, to voting and more.

Last year certain allegations were made because of the overall winners. This is because everyone on the voting roll already had an idea of who was going to walk away with an award on the night. The voting results were made public for everyone to see and the top five nominees were, The Krakenz; 1 100 votes, Illa Penboy, who on the night won an award as a result of his 1 092 votes, Young Barbie had 625 votes, S’Khubash had 467 votes and King Terry had 451 votes.

There was a voting system that was used for the past two months intended at making sure that the public had a chance to vote for their best artists. Surprisingly the voting process was not transparent to show how the votes were accumulated as it had been expected.