‘TIGI’ NO. 3 ON RADIO MONITOR SA SPINS

MBABANE – As far as facts are concerned, even if we are left with only two months into the year 2018, Sands has already ticked all his New Year’s resolutions.



The local sensation has been everywhere locally and across borders serenading audiences with his musical talent. ‘Tigi’ which is the song that has put the singer on the map is sitting on the number three spot on the Radio Monitor SA Spins chart.

Radio Monitor is a London based company that provides music airplay data, media capture and media delivery to music and broadcast industries, public relations and governments.



It is the industry’s standard airplay monitoring service used by all major record labels as well as artists, managers, label services and performing rights organisations across the world.



They compile daily airplay charts for 90 countries as well as providing powerful in depth analysis to all parts of the record industry.

Sands beat over 5 000 other artists to be in the top 3.



The Afro soul artist and songwriter’s journey began at school when his brother in law bought him a guitar and taught him a few chords.

He performed around campus until he met Qhibo Intalektual and they started recording with SubJamz who is highly respected in the kingdom.



For Sands, it was a conscious decision to sing in siSwati.

Eight hundred and fifty copies of his album were finished in a space of a week at the Cape Town Musica outlet and his eponymous album continues to be on demand all across South Africa according to reports from Youth Village Magazine and his album has since gone gold.