DJ TIRA KEEPS THEM DANCING UNTIL 3AM

MANZINI – One would think yesterday was another holiday as music lovers danced the night away at the Mavuso Sports Centre.

On Wednesday night, the much loved night gig during the Swaziland International Trade Fair was brought to life.



This was during a show organised by the Swaziland Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA) in conjunction with the Swaziland Arts and Music Association (SWAMA).



It had been made clear that the show would end at 10pm with South African popular DJ Tira being the last act but that never happened as the show ended just after 3am.



Attending the event were over 2 000 people who all had gone there for nothing but fun, as they danced on the lawn.

The stadium’s turf was full as music lovers came in numbers to witness Tira’s performance.



This year’s show had three headlining artists and these were local artist Sands, South Africa’s DJ Tira and Black Motion. While the show started just after 3pm, music lovers started coming in at around 7pm. Most of them made it clear that they had come to witness Sands, DJ Tira and Black Motion perform. Other artists on the line-up were Chakalaka , DJ MBO , DJ Touch of Soul ,MasterP, Symphony and Siyinqaba.



Some of those who were interviewed said the time had come for SIPA to consider bringing back the all night gig saying they wanted to have fun from 6pm to 6am.

Others made it clear that despite the fact that yesterday was a working day, there was no way they could have missed DJ Tira’s performance.





