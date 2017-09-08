MTN BUSHFIRE 2018 EARLY BIRD TICKETS SOLD OUT!

MBABANE – It ranks number one in the most attended festivals list in Africa, so it’s no wonder the early bird tickets are sold out already.



The MTN Bushfire organising team is thrilled about the amazing uptake of early bird tickets for the MTN Bushfire 2018 festival.

The tickets went on sale on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 and sold out in less than two hours after release.

“This record-breaking response from MTN Bushfire fans reflects the major increase in interest in the festival from across Africa and the globe”, said MTN BUSHFIRE Festival Marketing Officer Noncedo Mamba.



Since the early bird tickets sold out the full price tickets are now on sale online only. Mamba highlighted that currently no physical tickets are on sale and fans can only purchase tickets digitally. She encouraged everyone to book tickets early to avoid disappointment as tickets for the MTN Bushfire have sold out for the past three years.



The ticket prices cost E780 for full festival main arena, E1550 for full festival golden lounge and E230 for children below 12 years.

Pre-sale tickets are available via the MTN Bushfire website www.bush-fire.com and Facebook page www.facebook.com/MTNBushfire.