MBABANE METHODIST TAKES NUMBER 1 SPOT

MBABANE – Mbabane Methodist Church Choir has showed what Swazis have to offer in as far as choral music is concerned.

The choir which sings in the large Section lifted the country’s flag high in South Africa as it won the Highveld Methodist Competition held in Thembisa.



The choir scored an overall mark of 179 which saw them winning the competition.

Competing against the choir were six choirs from some of the provinces in South Africa.

The choir has since qualified to sing in the regional finals which will take place on October 8 in Bloemfontein.



Should the choir win during the finals, it will qualify for an all expenses paid trip to perform in Germany. The choir competed with over 50 choristers who were all clearly geared up for the competition. Vusi Dlamini, the choir’s vice chairperson thanked everyone who supported them as they were preparing for the competition.



He said although the competition was tight, they came out victorious due to hard work and vigorous practice.

He said when they took the decision of participating in the competition, their sole mission was to win and travel to Germany.

“We are definitely going to Germany. We are now busy preparing for the finals which will be held in three weeks time,” he said.

The choir is well known for performing well in most local competitions. These include the Standard Bank and Old Mutual Choral Music Festivals.



While preparing for the finals, they will also be busy preparing for the Ntjilontjolo Music Festival.

Dlamini said they also want to win the Ntjilontjolo Music Fest adding that they have already started preparing for it.



