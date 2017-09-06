SPHUMELELO MBAMBO’S ALBUM FINALLY OUT

MBABANE – Finally the cat is out of the bag. Former MTN South African Joyous Celebration star Sphumelele Mbambo has finally released her new album under a local stable.



Mbambo who shot to fame with her Zion style dance moves and vocal prowess during MTN Joyous Celebration shows, has signed up with local stable, Umlilo Music. The stable is under the leadership of Mduduzi ‘Gawuzela’ Simelane of Izinceku Zamagagwugawu.

The album was released a week ago and is already receiving airplay in the various radio stations which include the Voice of The Church and the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS).



The album which was recorded at the Down Town Studio at Sidwashini has 15 tracks. All of which seem to be favourites as a number of listeners took to social media to applaud Mbambo’s album.

Songs in the album include‘Lishonile Ilanga’, ‘Labakhi’, ‘Thandanani’, ‘Lolothando’, ‘Jesu Wethu’, ‘Worthy’, ‘Mina Ngithemb’u Jesu’, ‘Imfuyo’ and ‘Umeli’.



The top three most requested songs on VOC are , ‘Sengenziwe’, ‘Izono’, ‘Ngifihlwe NguJesu’ and ‘Jesu Ungukukha.’ All songs have been composed and arranged by Sphumelele while the album has been produced by Gawuzela. Mbabmbo thanked all those who have supported her in the music industry. She also thanked her local fans who accepted her, adding that they way they accepted her made her to take a decision of joining a local stable.











