UMHLANGA FASHION GUIDE!

The Reed Dance’s main focus is none other than the maidens who are celebrating their chastity in front of Their Majesties, but over the years as the cultural ceremony has attracted tourists and a lot of Swazis who attend to watch the proceedings; it has become as much a fashion affair as it is a culture affair.



This week GCWALA has a couple of looks that we felt would be great to see at the arena, worn by an audience that has made it a point to attend and slay.

It is all about the Swazi lihiya. Recently our traditional regalia has been showcased and celebrated all across the globe, with appearance at the recent Mercedes Benz fashion Week Johannesburg, where our apparel stole the show when designer Khosi Nkosi had models of all body shapes and sizes as well as races doning the Swazi attire.



It was one of the highlights of the MBFWJ edition according to renowned fashion critics.

Not only has our traditional regalia been celebrated in neighbouring SA but has also made an appearance at the London Fashion Week earlier this year.



As Swazis we too can use the Umhlanga Ceremony as a platform to showcase just how versatile and awe-inspiring our traditional gear can be worn.

From varying ladies’ dress designs, to guys’ shoes and shirts, GCWALA shows you just how you can rock this look.