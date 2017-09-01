BLACK MOTION CONFIRMED FOR TRADE FAIR

MBABANE – The wait to hear which international act will take the main stage at the SITF 2017 is over.



Fans have been eager to learn which final South African act would be added to the Swaziland International Trade Fair line-up this year and the suspense can finally be put to rest .It has finally been confirmed that Black Motion will be entertaining fans right before DJ Tira jumps on to stage to close of the show on September 6 which is Independence Day.



This was confirmed by SIPA’s Sihle Nkabinze yesterday. He said that they had finally submitted their signed contract as he could not previously confirm them as they had not yet returned the signed contracts.



As reported last week DJ Tira and Sipho Ngwenya were the only South African artists on board for the 49th edition of the SITF. The Trade Fair kicks off today and preparations are at an advanced stage.



The Independence Day show will be preceded by a gospel Sunday, which will feature several local gospel acts as well as South Africa’s Sipo Ngwenya.



There will be lots of fun activities on Monday too, as there will be motor sports as well as performances by upcoming local artists.

Nkabindze added that they would not be having an all night gig this year as was the norm in previous years.

He said the artist line-up would commence at noon and the fun would go on until 10pm.



Last week it was confirmed that 10 would perform at the 49th edition of the Swaziland International Trade Fair.

Nine of these artists were engaged through SWAMA and would be sharing E96 000.