TOP GOSPEL STARS LEFT OUT OF SITF

MBABANE – The Swaziland International Trade Fair is next up in the country’s entertainment calendar.



Surprisingly some of the big guns in the gospel music industry have been left out of this year’s Gospel Sundays.

Gospel music lovers will not see Mduduzi Nezinceku Zamagawugawu, Frans Dlamini, Linda Dlamini and Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors performing.



These artists are not part of the list of artists that will feature in the two Gospel Sundays. The first Gospel Sunday will kick off on September 3 and the second one is expected on September 10.



While most gospel music lovers were expecting these well known artists to be among the artists headlining the Gospel Sundays, the Association of Christian Artists in Swaziland (ACASWA) has not included them in this year’s list which has already been confirmed.

Artists that will headline this year’s shows include Shongwe and Khuphuka Saved Group, Nothando Hlophe, Nduduzo Matse, Police Gospel Messengers and Apostle Vusi Maculuve.



The list of 16 artists has been confirmed by both ACASWA and the Swaziland Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA).



Festivities



Only one South African gospel artist will be featured at this year’s festivities and that is Sipho Ngwenya of ‘Jesu Ufikekuseni’ fame.

Asked about the selection of this year’s artists, ACASWA’s Ronnie Dlamini said they looked at artists who were members of the association and who were fully active.



He said it was also ACASWA’s policy to rotate artists when it comes to the SITF performances.

“ACASWA has a membership of 300 artists and therefore we always have to make it a point that we rotate the artists so as to accommodate everyone,” he said.