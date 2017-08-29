TIBIYO MD IMPRESSED WITH AMADODANA COMPETITION

MANZINI – “When we praise God, His glory and blessings descend upon us.”



This is what Tibiyo TakaNgwane Managing Director Absalom Themba Dlamini feels when he thinks of gospel music.

The MD said this on Saturday night during the Swaziland National Amadodana Competition held at Prince Mfanyana Hall.

The event had been organised by the Association of Christian Artists in Swaziland (ACASWA).



ACASWA is the mother body of all Christian artists in the country.

He was the guest speaker during a well attended event. Addressing those who attended, Dlamini said people should remember that songs that praise or worship God were a powerful kind of ministry.



“Gospel music in particular has a special place in God’s heart. Through singing songs that praise God we make a special connection with him,” he said.



Dlamini thanked all the organisers of the event, thanking mostly ACASWA for coming up with such an initiative.

“Today we are crowning the winners of this competition which I understand involved a number of groups. I would like to congratulate the winners of this talent search he said,” he said.



Dlamini said he was hoping that the winners will be encouraged to minister the word of God with the talents God has blessed them with.

“I also encouraged those who did not with this time around and assure them that in God’s ministry there are no losers,” he said.



He added, “To all groups that participated in this contest, my prayer and advice for you is that you continue to spread the good news though melody and words that heal and communicate God’s message to his creation.”