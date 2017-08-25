MANZINI B REGAIN TOP SPOT IN STYLE

MBABANE – With just one game to spare, Manzini B are one foot into the United Health Insurance Squash championship.



This is after they walloped Manzini A 4-0 in a one sided encounter on Wednesday at Manzini Club.

The win saw Manzini B reclaim the top spot with 39 points after 11 games while Manzini A are stuck on the sixth spot with 25.5 points.



Another interesting clash that ended in a 2-all draw was that of University of Swaziland and Ezulwini B.The draw was a major setback for both teams as they will have to win their remaining last games.

Ezulwini B are currently on the second spot with 38 points while UNISWA are perched on the third spot with 36.5 points.

Things went from better to worse for Pigg’s Peak when they lost 1-3 to Ezulwini A. This was their 11th consecutive lose in the same number of games.