MSHIKISHI LANDS TOP POST IN SNCAC

EZULWINI – He was recently honoured with the MTN SWAMA Awards Lifetime Award and now he has been given a top post in the Mbaqhanga music industry.

Mshikishi Mdzebele has been appointed as one of the three people who will be in charge of Mbaqhanga music in the country.



Mshikishi who happens to be one of the country’s oldest musicians was unveiled yesterday morning during a breakfast meeting held at Timbali Lodge. Mshikishi was appointed with the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS) radio personality Bongani ‘Ra-Bumbum’ Dlamini and Bongani Mtsefwa.



The three have a responsibility of bringing all Mbaghanga musicians together and also create a platform where the artists will get an opportunity of being on the stage together.

Unveiling the three was Stanley Dlamini, the Swaziland National Council of Arts and Culture (SNCAC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stanley Dlamini.



Dlamini said in the past it has always been known that Mbaqhanga music was the best but of late they had noted that the standard of music was dropping and it was the reason why they decided to form the committee.

Dlamini said the three including Mshikishi were experienced musicians and they have the capability of improving the genre.



“If the musicians fail, it will be because this committee has failed. As SNCAC we have the trust and we believe this committee will do things accordingly as they work towards improving the industry,” he said.

Mdzebele thanked the SNCAC for believing in them adding that they will try their best to see to it that the genre becomes of the best.

