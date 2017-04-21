SD OPERA SINGERS FOR INTERNATIONAL MOZART FESTIVAL

MBABANE - It is so far proving to be a good year for the local entertainment scene as Swazis are coming for everything they said they couldn’t have.



The opera music scene in the country has grabbed an opportunity of a lifetime to be part of this year’s Johannesburg International Mozart Festival as two of the pioneers of this industry; Thando Zwane and Prosper Makhanya have been selected to be part of the five finalists out of thousands of South African hopefuls in the 2017 Festival.



They will also take part in master classes that will be facilitated by one of the World’s opera giants known to be the German tenor who goes by the name of Professor Josef Protschka.

This year, the Johannesburg International Mozart Festival will be presenting one week of amazing concerts and cultural events all under the motto “That’s All Folk(s)!” This will take place between June and July on dates to be announced.



The Festival takes place on an annual basis – at a time when the regular subscription series of the South African classical music scene come to a halt for their summer break and audiences will particularly enjoy the more informal character of festival music-making.



The Johannesburg International Mozart Festival provides a unique combination of classical performances on the highest international level with a keenly intelligent and creative approach to programming and an enterprising portfolio of all-encompassing education and outreach projects for children, students and audiences of all corners of society.



Both the Festival’s logo and its website domain www.join-mozart-festival.org (“join” being an abbreviation of “Johannesburg International”) reflect the festival’s ambition and desire to invite people of all backgrounds and ages to join in and be united in the enjoyment and celebration of music and the two Swazis have gotten lucky to have won the competition.



About the Mozart Festival

Mozart’s firm hold on the public’s fascination can be traced back to the archetypal notion of the child prodigy, triumphing over a potentially fatal brew of precociousness and a tyrannical father figure, to become one of the greatest composers in music history.

The development of Mozart’s genius was articulated through a whirlwind of achievements which pushed every musical genre and every musical instrument Mozart wrote in and for to its very limits and beyond.