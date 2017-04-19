BHOLOJA TO RELEASE GOSPEL ALBUM

MBABANE – They say comfort zones are where dreams go to die and Swazi Soul artist Bholoja is living proof that this theory rings true.



Bholoja has revealed plans to release a gospel album titled ‘The Gospel According to Bholoja’ before the year ends.

The artist also hinted on possible collaborations for this album. He added that while he was remaining true to his sound, he felt strongly the urge to release an album in the gospel genre too, hence the album title.



Bholoja has been exposed to the gospel genre as he has worked with artists such as Bheka Mthethwa and most recently Nqubeko Mbatha.



Messenger



He revealed in a prior interview that he is not an artist who wants to confine himself to a specific genre but rather considers himself a messenger relaying a message that is greater than the confines of genre but rather sending a message of hope, encouragement and shaping the minds and hearts of humanity.



Bholoja is also still currently working on collaborations with various artists in South Africa and played his cards close to his chest with regards to who these artists are but simply promises that he will continue to place Swaziland on the map in other countries and one way he has discovered is a smart way to do this is through the collaborations.



Bholoja has released two albums before and the Gospel According to Bholoja will be his third.

He has previously released Swazi Soul and Swazi Soul 2.