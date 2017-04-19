I’M READY TO PARTY WITH MY BOY - DJ TIRA

MBABANE – DJ Tira is promising a fired up set for Kool Swazi’s DJ Mfundo’s birthday.



It is already 14 days until the Durban based DJ comes back to the country for yet another ‘banger night’ as he puts it.

Weeks after the Durban based DJ was in the country for a killer performance during the Intervarsity Opening Bash, he will be back yet again to perform during Kool Swazi DJ, Mfundo ’s birthday party to take place at Nisela Safaris in the Lubombo region on May 5th.



Local acts to share the stage with the ‘Makoya Bearings’ DJ include DJ Master P, Njebza, Lady Cream, Deepmotion vs Freestyle, Kish, Troy, MAzwelany, Bee and DJ Benny from Mozambique.



DJ Mfundo said that all those interested in attending the party should come dressed in the theme which is ‘Gold and black,’ and that pre sale tickets will be selling for E70 at Matata Group stores (Save Mor, Matata Spar, Big Bend Fresh, Mpaka Save Mor) and Siteki Hotel.

However, tickets will be selling for E100 at the gate. The show will start at 6pm and it will last up until 7am the following morning living up to DJ Tira’s ‘Siyohamba ngo 7’ slogan.