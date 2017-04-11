MTN DISHES OUT A WHOPPING E390 000 FOR SCHOOLS FEST

EZULWINI – MTN Swaziland has done it again.



The country’s mobile service provider though its foundation has made sure that pupils get to know more about arts while still young.

The company has since pumped in a sum of E390 000 towards the 8th edition of the MTN Schools Bushfire Festival.

The sponsorship was unveiled yesterday morning at the Mahlalekhukwini House. Announcing the sponsorship was MTN Swaziland’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ambrose Dlamini.



The money will be spread into two with E350 000 being used towards the high schools pupils while the primary schools will get a sum of E40 000.

Dlamini said they were pleased to continue being partners in the festival and they were looking forward to seeing the pupils being fully involved in art and culture.



Improvement



“Ever since the festival started, we have seen a great improvement and we are happy with the progress we are seeing in the festival,” he said.

“What makes it important is the fact that the pupils are fully participating. We have an interest when it comes to arts and culture and it pleases us when we see the pupils gathered in this fashion,” he said.

The CEO pledged that the company will continue to support the initiative “We definitely have a huge interest when it comes to issues involving arts and culture especially because pupils are involved.’’

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Training Pat Muir said the ministry was proud to be associated with the MTN Bushfire Schools Festival.



Initiative



“It pleases us that we are part of this initiative. The fact that pupils are involved, it makes us even happier. We believe such an initiative will continue as the pupils get to learn more about arts and culture. They will discover their talent while still young,” he said.

The schools festival will begin on May 22-25th at the House on Fire Amphitheatre.