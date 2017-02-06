GOSPEL RAPPER, SWITCH TO END HIS MUSIC CAREER

MBABANE - They say all good things come to an end. This is what Christian rapper Switch has done as he has revealed that he would be quitting music.



Switch, whose real name is Mkhulisi Khumalo, made this known on social media that his musical career is coming to an end.

The award-winning artist, who has also had the chance of performing in big stages such as the SABC Crown Gospel Awards stage, sharing the stage with the likes of the late S’fiso Ncwane, Sipho Makhabane and Benjamin Dube, pointed out that after his graduation he would quit music.

Switch is a student at the University of Swaziland.



In an interview with SwaziFYI.com, an online publication, he disclosed that his dreams and plans about the future, including becoming a politician and helping the society of Msunduza, his home area, are ongoing and that he hopes to fulfil them.

During the interview, the rapper revealed that he still had one album left to release. He said he will be performing until he graduates and on the day of his graduation, he will release this last and final album.



He further said that when he turns 30, he doesn’t see himself still interested in being an artist as he feels like he will be too old for it then. The rapper said he will focus on his other life plans, like being a Member of Parliament or someone prominent in the country.



The gospel rapper has been labelled as one of the best artists that have ever come out of the country.

He has recently performed during the Back to the Cross fellowship.

His other highlights include the electrifying performance that he delivered during last year’s Crown Gospel Awards.