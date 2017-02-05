SWAZILAND’S AFRICAN POP MUSIC QUEEN!

It isn’t just the fact that women are slowly dominating the local music industry; it is because these women have eight to five jobs that they are committed to.



Because of the love and passion and talent they have in music, on their spare time they are not afraid to show it off to the rest of the world...

She’s in her 30’s and full of energy and just like every hardworking upcoming local artist, she has dreams of becoming a super star.



In this interview she talks about her early beginnings, her respect for the top local female acts and why her blowing up is inevitable. Read below…

“That’s when I knew I had to do something with the talent I had, I could dance and sing, so why not do this music thing,” she says as she starts off with explaining the journey that led her to where she is today.



Her first experience with African pop music was when she started following Michael Jackson’s music. She reveals that she would watch his music videos and never get tired of repeating them.

As we order coffee, I put down my pen as I was taking notes hoping that this would be a Q and A kin of interview, but as soon as she asks me to ask her all the questions once so that this wouldn’t sound formal, I quickly can tell that this is one woman who knows her story, so I put on my recording and let her tell me her story.



“You know, I never get tired of learning new things, the deal here is, it is a tough industry and you need to stay alert and focus at all times.

My fondest moments about music are with my brother, who is the eldest in the family.



The way he loved music you would swear that one day he would own a recording studio.

He used to collect all these vinyls and his bedroom would look like a music shop.

“Music moves me; it touches my heart and soul. Funny enough i have passed on this addiction to my two sisters who just cannot stop listening and singing.



Though that’s a story for another day when they decide to follow in my footsteps. Music and dance have always been one to me and I love to incorporate dance in my music and performances, as I believe it reflects as powerful art.



“Currently, I am trying to live up from challenges as you know how we artists are still struggling in the country. However, I have recently released singles titled ‘The Usual Reasons’, ‘Leave Me Alone’ and ‘Lubhambo Lwami’ which I featured Nkamba Nkamba.



‘’I am also busy in the studio these days as I am working on my EP which I am hoping to release this year with The Usual Suspects.

I have so many plans for the EP and I hope that my fans will get to enjoy it. It is not an easy process as I have that other job that I told you about earlier, though it is worth it as I am doing what i love.



As we ended off the interview I am more confident at the rate the entertainment industry in the country is growing, and having women taking charge too, surely 2017 is going to be a good year!