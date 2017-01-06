EMMA PRAISES NOMA DUMEZWENI’S HERMIONE

MBABANE – Swazi-born actress, Noma Dumezweni is making waves abroad and international stars like Emma Watson can’t get enough of her.



Emma Watson has said she felt as if she was ‘meeting her older self’ as she embraced the actor who plays Hermione in JK Rowling’s new stage play.

Watson portrayed Hermione Granger in eight Harry Potter films and now Noma Dumezweni is starring as an older version of the character in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London’s West End.



Watson posted a series of photographs on Facebook of herself with Dumezweni and the crew of the play backstage after watching the show, and said the production helped her reconnect with the character.



She wrote: “Yesterday I went to see the Cursed Child. I came in with no idea what to expect and it was amazing. Some things about the play were, I think, possibly even more beautiful than the films. Having seen it, I felt more connected to Hermione and the stories than I have since Deathly Hallows came out, what a gift it was,” said the Oscar winning actress.



She further said that meeting the Swazi-born actress and seeing her on stage was like meeting her older self. Watson said this was because she related to the type of person that Dumezweni is and that she knew that her instincts about her were right, as Dumezweni told her that everything was going to be all right upon seeing that the star was worried about her new role.

“The cast and crew welcomed me like I was family and Noma was everything I could ever hope she would be. She’s wonderful. The music is beautiful, I could go on and on,” she raved.



Watson is currently taking a year off from acting but will soon be seen in Disney’s live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, which is due for release next year.

Directors of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ stirred the cauldron when they cast Noma Dumezweni in a traditionally white role.

The award-winning British based actress, who plays Hermione Granger in J.K. Rowling’s staged sequel to the wizarding series, has been battling backlash and internet trolls ever since she nabbed the role last year.

The 47-year-old actress recently opened up about the challenges of taking on the role made famous by Emma Watson, and the racial abuse she faced after the casting announcement hit the internet.

“Its ignorance,” she told the U.K. Sunday Times of the controversy. “It drives me crazy, its limitation.”